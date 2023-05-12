Trellis Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,792 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trellis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,119,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,268,547,000 after purchasing an additional 534,950 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,690,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,099 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 53.9% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,726,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,072 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,275 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,574,217,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,130,000 after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Netflix from $415.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

NFLX stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.64. 1,339,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,276,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $323.86 and its 200-day moving average is $317.74. The company has a market cap of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.28 and a 12 month high of $379.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.