Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $21.12 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 136,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 178,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,163,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 601,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,974,000 after purchasing an additional 25,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:SRE opened at $153.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.20. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.34%.

Insider Activity at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.