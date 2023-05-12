Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Stock Down 0.5 %

TCI stock opened at $35.18 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a market cap of $303.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Institutional Trading of Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 1,822.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $485,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 2nd quarter worth $384,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Featured Stories

