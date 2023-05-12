TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Downgraded to Sector Perform at ATB Capital

ATB Capital cut shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has C$14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$15.50.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. CSFB increased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$12.75 to C$13.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$15.05.

TransAlta Renewables Stock Performance

TSE:RNW opened at C$12.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$10.63 and a 12-month high of C$18.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.77.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$154.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$139.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.753818 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 313.33%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

