Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,997 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average daily volume of 5,534 call options.
Toast Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
