Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 25,997 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 370% compared to the average daily volume of 5,534 call options.

Toast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $20.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 1.75. Toast has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.09.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $636,326.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,222.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total transaction of $26,522.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 468,834 shares of company stock worth $9,689,269. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Toast by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,356,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOST. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.76.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

