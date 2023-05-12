Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 billion-$304.00 billion.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $143.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $170.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.99.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Toyota Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Toyota Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,239.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

