Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 98.6% in April

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.6% from the April 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Toyota Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Toyota Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Toyota Industries in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of Toyota Industries stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,879. Toyota Industries has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.16.

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

