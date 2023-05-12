Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.63-0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.42-4.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.63-$0.69 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MODG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

Shares of MODG traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,788. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Topgolf Callaway Brands ( NYSE:MODG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,880.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODG. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,120,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,126,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Rating)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.