Toncoin Price Tops $1.94 on Top Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Toncoin has a market cap of $6.62 billion and approximately $16.80 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.94 or 0.00007227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020827 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00025006 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018479 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26,822.44 or 1.00024461 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.97879915 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $15,769,528.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

