Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Trading Up 8.2%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 32,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TWMIF shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$1.30 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Friday.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.76.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. is a Western Canadian midstream company, engaged in the provision of natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. It also operates core processing plants in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

