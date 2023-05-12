Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter Acquires 5,909 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter acquired 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $87,689.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,066.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of TCBX stock remained flat at $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,028.66%.

Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 14.5% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 245,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 30,986 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 263,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the third quarter worth $171,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares in the third quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Third Coast Bancshares by 10.7% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.