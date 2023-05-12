Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter Acquires 5,909 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) CFO Richard J. Mcwhorter acquired 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $87,689.56. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,066.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Third Coast Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of TCBX stock remained flat at $15.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,248. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.26.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Third Coast Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,028.66%.
Institutional Trading of Third Coast Bancshares
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCBX. Stephens decreased their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
About Third Coast Bancshares
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.