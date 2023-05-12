The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews Sells 16,800 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Rating) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,277.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPLGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

