The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews Sells 16,800 Shares

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 16,800 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $662,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,277.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.77. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $41.91.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $296.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

