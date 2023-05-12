The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Lowered by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 18.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,976,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after acquiring an additional 302,406 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Kroger by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 32.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 692,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,317,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kroger by 7.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 91,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kroger

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock worth $9,622,597 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

NYSE:KR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.23. 495,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

