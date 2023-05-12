The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.9% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $27,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.18. The stock had a trading volume of 553,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,624. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Wedbush raised their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.96.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

