The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 16.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 41.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 149,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,255,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 385.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,840,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,115,000 after buying an additional 301,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,743,743.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,775.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 558,398 shares of company stock worth $35,011,051. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,804,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

