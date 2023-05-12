The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Raymond James

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $260.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.11 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.48.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,833.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after purchasing an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $703,187,000 after buying an additional 124,453 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

