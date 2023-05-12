The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The Bidvest Group Price Performance

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.11. 1,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.44. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $21.19 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

The Bidvest Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.3602 dividend. This is a positive change from The Bidvest Group’s previous dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. The Bidvest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

About The Bidvest Group

The Bidvest Group Ltd. operates as an investment holding company with its subsidiaries operating in the services, trading and distribution industries. It operates through the following segment: Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, Freight, Branded Products, Bidvest Services, Properties, and Corporate and Investments.

