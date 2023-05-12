The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Short Interest Update

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The Berkeley Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKGFY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.91. 15,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

The Berkeley Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.1474 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from The Berkeley Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About The Berkeley Group

BKGFY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered The Berkeley Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($56.78) to GBX 4,800 ($60.57) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 3,807 ($48.04) to GBX 3,992 ($50.37) in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Berkeley Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,169.00.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

