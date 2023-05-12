TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Up to $32.63

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.63, but opened at $34.43. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 1,100,963 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGTX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TG Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 175.51% and a negative net margin of 1,966.56%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 290.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.