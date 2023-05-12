Tezos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $16.15 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00003298 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $835.11 million and approximately $16.15 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003412 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003651 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001506 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tezos Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 958,834,631 coins and its circulating supply is 937,632,183 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

