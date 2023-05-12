Texas Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Shares Down 1%

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.10. 51,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 63,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

Texas Mineral Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.41.

About Texas Mineral Resources

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the development of metallurgical process to concentrate or otherwise extract the metals from the Round Top Project. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sierra Blanca, TX.

