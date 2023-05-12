Tether Gold (XAUT) Trading 1.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Tether Gold token can now be bought for about $2,017.63 or 0.07460728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $97.75 million and approximately $6.47 million worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether Gold has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold’s genesis date was January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.

The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers’ Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

Tether Gold Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

