Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0001 (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. During the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $486.77 million and approximately $47.08 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003350 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001528 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,852,792,936,033 coins and its circulating supply is 5,883,830,177,433 coins. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

