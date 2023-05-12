Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $1.19

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.19, but opened at $1.24. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 876,437 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TELL. Bank of America cut Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $714.77 million, a PE ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.17 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tellurian news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $236,216.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,659,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,226,920 shares of company stock valued at $17,204,606. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tellurian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 25.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tellurian by 40.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 179,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 51,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in the production of natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Midstream, and Marketing and Trading. The Upstream segment produces, gathers, and delivers natural gas and acquires and develops natural gas assets. The Midstream segment includes development, construction, and operation of LNG terminals and pipelines.

Further Reading

