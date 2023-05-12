Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HQH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.41. 88,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $20.73.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.

Institutional Trading of Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the second quarter worth about $134,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.