Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:HQH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.41. 88,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $20.73.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
