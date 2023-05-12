TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.79

Shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.66. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 104,954 shares trading hands.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other TCW Strategic Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $723,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 515,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 464,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,427 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 23,082 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 115,520 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 29,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 30.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

