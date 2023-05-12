Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $760.74

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 760.74 ($9.60) and traded as high as GBX 820.50 ($10.35). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 813.50 ($10.26), with a volume of 1,043,263 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TATE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($11.86) target price on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 890 ($11.23) to GBX 970 ($12.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 800 ($10.09) to GBX 810 ($10.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.30) price target on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 909 ($11.47).

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 796.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 761.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,817.65, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

