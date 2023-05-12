Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Cut by Hayek Kallen Investment Management

Hayek Kallen Investment Management cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,859 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $158.88. The company had a trading volume of 666,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,861. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $223.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

