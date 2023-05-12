Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.33. The stock had a trading volume of 489,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,074. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.80. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Tapestry by 7,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,350 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,642 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

