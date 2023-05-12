Tacita Capital Inc Takes Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $642,000.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:DISV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.20. 106,710 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.04.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.