Tacita Capital Inc Sells 2,680 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises 1.3% of Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Fortis were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTS. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Fortis by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,284,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $211,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062,898 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis by 18.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,729 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortis by 88.8% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,464,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 688,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,872,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $678,990,000 after acquiring an additional 675,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Fortis by 861.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 597,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 535,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Stock Performance

NYSE:FTS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.43. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.23. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.76 and a 12-month high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the electric and gas utility industry. It operates under the Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated Utilities segment includes ITC Holdings (ITC), UNS Energy Corporation (UNS Energy), Central Hudson, FortisBC Energy, FortisAlberta, and FortisBC Electric.

