Tacita Capital Inc Lowers Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Tacita Capital Inc decreased its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 371,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,681,000 after acquiring an additional 35,532 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$147.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.70.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

BMO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.32. The company had a trading volume of 145,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,601. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $81.57 and a one year high of $110.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.52.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 22.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.50%.

About Bank of Montreal

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.