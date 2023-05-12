Tacita Capital Inc Increases Stock Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) by 929.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in BRP were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BRP by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BRP by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,200,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $425,000. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BRP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.67.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $73.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,766. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

BRP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

BRP Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.