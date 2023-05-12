Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

