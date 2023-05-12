Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
Shares of SYPR opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Sypris Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $2.50.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.71 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 2.26%.
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
