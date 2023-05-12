Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15, reports. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $959.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Sylvamo has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

In other news, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $613,976.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,076.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Thomas A. Cleves purchased 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $250,641.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,269.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John V. Sims sold 12,842 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $613,976.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,481 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,076.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sylvamo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

