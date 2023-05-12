SushiSwap Market Cap Hits $199.83 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $0.87 or 0.00003285 BTC on popular exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $199.83 million and approximately $17.51 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,662,516 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,196,881 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

