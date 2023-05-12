SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.92

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as high as $1.05. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 5,089 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.03.
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.
See Also
