Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 13% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 1,469,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,509,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan acquired 376,489,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $395,314,374.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,971,869.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Mahkam Zanganeh acquired 15,973,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $16,772,430.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 23,395,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,565,032.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 376,489,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $395,314,374.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 552,354,161 shares in the company, valued at $579,971,869.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 392,659,985 shares of company stock worth $412,292,984. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

