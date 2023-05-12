Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Trading 13% Higher

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 1,469,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,509,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.93, a quick ratio of 16.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Bender Robert & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.
Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.
