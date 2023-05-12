Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the April 15th total of 21,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,154. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Midstream Partners

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,993. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $144.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average is $17.37.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.72 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 35.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Summit Midstream Partners from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

Further Reading

