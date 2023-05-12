Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

(Get Rating)

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.