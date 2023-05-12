Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 31,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,783. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $22.58. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 15,148 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

About Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.