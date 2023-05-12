Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 4167 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Stratabound Minerals Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.72.

About Stratabound Minerals

(Get Rating)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties in North America. The company primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. Its flagship project is the Fremont Gold project covering approximately 51 acres of land in Mariposa County, California; and the Dingman Gold project consists of 19 mineral claims that covers approximately 200.6 hectares located in the north of Belleville, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratabound Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratabound Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.