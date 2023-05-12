STP (STPT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $83.33 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 12th. During the last seven days, STP has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One STP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $83.33 million and approximately $4.63 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006874 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021204 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,357.46 or 1.00086112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000094 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

Buying and Selling STP

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,942,420,283.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.04287821 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $7,170,884.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

