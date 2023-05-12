StockNews.com Upgrades InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IDCC. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Stock Performance

InterDigital stock opened at $83.18 on Monday. InterDigital has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

InterDigital Dividend Announcement

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,142.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,476 shares of company stock worth $2,138,966 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at $14,439,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 1,378,257.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 289,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 289,434 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 148,221 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of InterDigital by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after purchasing an additional 71,477 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.