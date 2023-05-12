StockNews.com Upgrades Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) to “Buy”

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenlight Capital Re from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

GLRE traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 57,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,963. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. Greenlight Capital Re has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.75 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re ( NASDAQ:GLRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 215.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

