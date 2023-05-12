StockNews.com Upgrades CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) to Strong-Buy

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Price Performance

PMTS stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.26. 117,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market capitalization of $311.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.31. CPI Card Group has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $45.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.