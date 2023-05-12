StockNews.com Lowers United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Sell

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
United Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %
UIHC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 157,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,146. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 495.74% and a negative net margin of 102.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Insurance
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Insurance (UIHC)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.