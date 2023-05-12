StockNews.com Lowers United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Sell

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

United Insurance Trading Down 1.8 %

UIHC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 157,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,146. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $189.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($6.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.42 million during the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 495.74% and a negative net margin of 102.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Insurance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,326,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 551,797 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. It operates through the Personal Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Personal Lines), and Commercial Residential Property and Casualty Insurance Policies (Commercial Lines) segments.

