StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:TANH opened at $2.41 on Monday. Tantech has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $11.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tantech by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech in the second quarter worth $61,000.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Electric Vehicle. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for the domestic market that are sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor.

