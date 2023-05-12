StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APWC opened at $1.67 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.43.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
