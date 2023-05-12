StockNews.com Downgrades Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upgraded Enerplus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE:ERF opened at $14.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Enerplus Cuts Dividend

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.09%.

Institutional Trading of Enerplus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,332,000 after buying an additional 1,925,908 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,986,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,906,000 after buying an additional 1,271,801 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 2,503.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,173 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 1,100,227 shares during the period. Riposte Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter worth about $14,077,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 1,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,070,833 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 1,005,833 shares during the period. 53.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

