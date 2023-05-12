StockNews.com Downgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to Hold

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

DAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DAL traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,593,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,500,869. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Delta Air Lines has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, for a total transaction of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares worth $1,057,049. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

